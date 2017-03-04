SIALKOT-The government has started work to shift the district courts from Kutchery area to Eimanabad Road, said MPA Ch Ikram.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers held at the PML-N House, he said that the district courts would soon be shifted to the outskirts of Sialkot. He said that an international standard recreation park would be established at the place to be vacated after shifting of the district courts.

Ikram added that the shifting of the Sialkot District Jail and district courts to the city outskirts would increase the beauty of Sialkot city besides helping lessen the traffic load on almost all the main inter-city roads.

He said that the export-oriented city would soon have its second overhead bridge in congested China Chowk locality, as the Punjab government has okayed its construction plan allocating Rs200 million for the project. It would be helpful in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in various parts of Sialkot city.

He added that the PML-N government is taking very keen interest in the beautification and uplift of Sialkot. He narrated that the government is spending Rs400 million on the construction of sewerage Nullahs on both the sides of Sialkot-Sambrial Road from Sublime-China Chowk to Uggoki, establishing a siphon at Saahowala along the local canal for spilling out the sewerage water of the urban areas.