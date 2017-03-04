PakTurk school graduates are going to stage a protest against 'takeover' of their school network by a Turkey-based group named MAARIF Foundation, today in Karachi at 4pm.

A press release states that graduates of the PakTurk school foundation are alarmed at the government's decision to hand over the running of PakTurk schools to MAARIF Foundation, which the graduates have accused of being 'involved in physical abuse cases against students in Albania' as well as possessing 'lack of English proficiency and incompetent degrees'.

"We, the graduates of PakTurk Schools request the government to allow the Turkish teachers to stay in Pakistan and stop MAARIF from taking over our school. Otherwise, no NGO would ever take interest in working inside Pakistan over the fear of its staff being deported or the system being taken over by some other controversial group. It's the need of hour that a revised decision should be taken regarding the fate of Turkish teachers and these schools," stated the press release.

Moreover, it stated that media was rife with reports of the Inspector General of Punjab Police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) threatening the Chairman PakTurk Education Foundation and its Board of Directors to resign from their posts.