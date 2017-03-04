RAWALPINDI: In sequel to the ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad, the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Saturday recovered huge quantity of lethal arms and ammunition form a terrorist den located in the remote part of Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during a search spree in Chot Camp, Kahan the FC recovered cache of arms and ammunition.

The detained arms included weapons of various calibers besides 4900 Small Machine Gun (SMG) rounds, 453 x 12.7 mm gun rounds, 140 Automatic Grenade Launcher (AGL) rounds, and 24 Hand Grenades.