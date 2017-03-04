RAWALPINDI: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Mehdi Honardoost called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday to discuss matters of regional security and mutual interest.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pak Army's contributions towards regional peace and stability.

He also expressed his appreciation for ongoing Operation Raddul Fasaad for elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

While thanking the ambassador, COAS said that Pakistan Army greatly values historical relationship between the two brotherly countries which can never be compromised on any cost.

He said that enhanced Pak-Iran bilateral military to military cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability.