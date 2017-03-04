MULTAN: The police claimed to have recovered minor child and arrested three kidnappers here on Friday. Fahim,3, was kidnapped from outside his house in Mateela Town, Multan. On information, the police raided on a bus near Sadiqabad and rescued the child and arrested three kidnappers. The police sources said that the accused were trying to shift the child to Karachi to hand over him to a man for mere Rs 30,000. The police have also registered a case and started investigation.