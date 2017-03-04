MULTAN-Stressing the need for making the masses aware of the concept of safe food, which means pure and balanced diet, Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice Chancellor Dr Tahir Ameen emphasised.

He observed this while addressing the concluding session of third international conference titled "Safe Food for All" organised by the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition of the BZU.

The VC asked the people to benefit from the scientific inventions and precautions for getting safe food. He said that the availability of safe and balanced food has become a serious issue in the today's world and all institutions need to work with a missionary zeal to resolve it. He lauded the efforts of the Institute of Food Science in creating awareness on the very important topic of safe food.

Earlier, the food scientists from different countries including Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta, University of Toronto and another researcher from Urbino University Italy read their research papers via video link.

Later on, through unanimously adopted resolutions, the participants of the conference demanded the government legislation and its effective implementation for supplying safe food to the masses. The media and people should cooperate and collaborate with the government for this purpose besides the Punjab Food and Drug Authorities be empowered and food safety be made part of syllabus. The resolution also stressed that steps be taken to stop use of plastic in preparation and shipment of food. The participants further demanded the government to fix the limits for presence of poisonous elements in the food and solid steps should be taken to stop utilisation of haram ingredients in preparation of food.

NAB okays probe against

Mepco, TIB officials

The NAB Multan authorised investigation and complain verification in two different cases here on Friday.

NAB sources disclosed that the executive board of NAB Multan authorised investigation against officers/ official of Mepco, trust investment bank (TIB) and others for illegally investing Rs215 million (principal amount) in fixed term deposit against the decision of board of directors with the connivance of Mepco officer/officials.

Similarly, the board also authorised complaint verification against Abdul Qadeer Bhatti, former inspector general Balochistan.

The complaint was filed by Officers of Mepco against previous management's illegalities and fraud. The accused involved in Mepco scam include former Mepco CEO Chaudhry Guftar Ahmad Anjum, former finance Syed Mushtaq Hussain Bukhari, Director Trust Investment Bank Asif Kamal, Mir Javed Hashmat Director Trust Investment Bank, Khalid Rafique, Director Trust Investment Bank, Mubarak Ali Director Trust Investment Bank, Shahid Iqbal Director Trust Investment Bank, Shazib Masud Director Trust Investment Bank, Mumtaz Ahmed Director Trust Investment Bank and Muhammad Humayun Nabi Jan Director Trust Investment Bank.

According to details, Trust Investment Bank bypassed processes, procedures, rules and regulations set by the Ministry of Finance for investment of surplus funds and directly approached the Mepco with the investment proposal which was accepted by the then officers/officials of the Mepco in year 2011-12. Trust Investment Bank subsequently went into default on 06.10.2012 thereby showing inability to repay the Mepco. The power distribution company, later on, approached the SECP and failing which a complaint was lodged with NAB Lahore which was processed and inquiry was authorized. During inquiry it transpired that following Mepco Officers / board members of Trust Investment Bank and others are actively involved:

In another matter complaint verification has been authorised and sent to NAB Lahore for further verification. The accused Abdul Qadeer Bhatti, former Inspector General of Balochistan has amassed assets beyond know sources of income.

The NAB Multan Director General has said that the NAB Multan is strictly following Mr Qamar Zaman Ch Chairman NAB's policy of Zero Tolerance against corruption and corrupt practices. He further said that NAB Multan will investigate and finalize the cases without any fear or favour to anyone.