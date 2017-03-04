RAHIM YAR KHAN-Municipal Committee Chairman Ijaz Aamir is targeting his political opponents and the local journalists as they had raised voice against the anti-encroachment operation carried out without issuing notices to the shopkeepers in the city.

These views were expressed by MC opposition leader Ch Ashraf during a press conference in the presence of deputy opposition leader Fouzia Abbas and councillors Ch Muhammad Ali, Tahir Khan, Jam Fayyaz and Ch Khizar Hayyat. He said that without issuing three prior notices to the citizens, it was unjust to dismantle ramps or building structures of some specific people in the city. He said that during last two weeks, land branch officials on the orders of the MC chairman started operation on Faisal Road, Hospital Road, Jail Road and Officers Colony but dislodged only the ramps of their opponents and spared their blue-eyed persons.

He further said that the chairman was bolding grudge against the District Press Club president because he highlighted the issue of 350 shopkeepers of Faisal Market. It is a mafia which wants to possess each and every vacant state land in the city, he alleged.

He said that the claims of the chairman to make the city clean were false, adding that the sewerage lines of Railway Road, Gulshan-e-Usman and Timber Market Chowk were choked since long. He said that growth of illegal housing schemes under the nose of MC was another shape of corruption which is still hidden. Ashraf claimed that opposition councillors will disclose other irregularities of the members in a few days during another press conference.

The opposition councillors also condemned the threats posed by some aides of the chairman to the local journalists. MC Land officer Waheed Sardar and land inspector Sarwar Sani told this correspondent that they were issued special instructions to take action against a journalist. When contacted, MC chairman Mian Ijaz Aamir did not attend the call. District Press Club President Aslam Malik said that targeting the journalists was an attack on the freedom of media.