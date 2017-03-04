FAISALABAD-The district administration and Institute of Home Sciences jointly organised a seminar on women empowerment here at the University of Agriculture.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani was the chief guest while UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad presided over the seminar. Women parliamentarians - Begum Khalida Mansoor, Madeha Rana, Dr Najma Afzal, Fatima Fareeha, Chairperson Institute of Home Sciences Dr Farah Riaz, Dr Ayesha Riaz and large number of girl students and women belonging to different fields of life also attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, the DC said that women empowerment is the prerequisite to compete with the rest of world and the Punjab government is making all-out efforts for gender mainstreaming. He said that the Punjab government taking the revolutionary steps to empower the women with equal rights in all spheres of life. The DC said that Islam has given rights and honour to the women and the incumbent government has made legislation for the protection of women rights.

UAF VC Dr Iqrar said that the women are proving their mettle in education and social economic activities in the world. He urged political parties to give 50 percent party tickets to the women activists. He said that women have been given one/third share in all the authorities of the university and this year, a female lecturer would contest for syndicate member. He said that besides 150 female teachers, 500 women are working on different administrative and supporting positions in the university.

Talking about UAF initiatives, he said that the UAF had set up a hostel for 1,000 girls with the funding by the the Punjab Government.

MNA Khalida Mansoor, MPAs - Madiha Rana and Fatima Fareeha and Dr Farah Riaz also addressed the seminar.