ISLAMABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday called on former president Asif Ali Zardari here to discuss his province’s law and order situation.

Shah presented a report Zardari regarding the law and order in Sindh, said a statement issued by the Pakistan People’s Party. They also discussed measures by the federal govt regarding the China-PakistanEconomic Corridor, it said.

The chief minister apprised the former president of security measures taken by the Sindh government for protection of life and property, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Zardari expressed his condolence to senior PPP leader Syed Ayub Shah over the death of his younger brother in Peshawar.

In a message, Zardari expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Shah’s brother.