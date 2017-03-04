No plan to extradite Indian spy, says Sartaj

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Friday informed the Senate that there was no proposal under consideration to extradite Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav to his country and he would be tried in a local court.

The adviser also made clear his earlier statement given in the Upper House and categorically denied that he never said that there was lack of evidence against Yadav — a serving Indian navy officer held in Balochistan for spying last year. Sartaj Aziz had said in the Senate on December 7 last year that there was not enough evidence available against Yadav.

While responding to the questions of PPP Senator Sahar Kamran and JUI-F lawmaker Talha Mahmood, he said that an FIR had been registered against the spy to prosecute him.

Yadav after his arrest had confessed to work for Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to bring chaos and instability inside Pakistan especially in Balochistan and Karachi “I never said that the spy will be released at some stage like Raymond Davis…there is no such possibility,” he said while responding to a query of Senator Talha that whether the spy would be given a similar ‘red carpet’ treatment like a CIA operative Raymond Davis.

Aziz said that evidence was being collected against him and a questionnaire had been sent to Indian government and in light of it, Pakistan will proceed in the case. Pakistan’s position that Indian state actors were involved in anti-Pakistan activities had received reasonable appreciation, he said and added that a dossier containing details about Kulbhushan Yadav and his activities had been shared with UN Secretary General in this connection.

The government is also examining the possibilities for sharing the dossier with other countries and international organisations, Aziz said. “The dossier was not the only route to deal with the issue, and the actual way was prosecution, for which a case was being prepared,” he said. “This is a very delicate and sensitive issue and requires detailed preparation and homework as it relates to the direct and indirect involvement of an Indian state actor in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan,” he said.

PPP Senator Kamran had questioned that it had been exactly a year since the spy was arrested and lawmakers were yet to be told whether enough evidence was collected or nor against the spy.

Speaking on the issue, Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, Opposition Leader in Senate once again criticised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for not condemning the subversive acts of Yadav publicly. “I had earlier said that I would donate Rs50,000 from my pocket for the Pakistan Blind Association if the prime minister uttered the name “Kulbhushan Yadav” even by mistake,” he said. “Has PM Sharif ever spoken about Yadav," Ahsan asked the adviser who said: “The premier will definitely speak about him at an appropriate time”.

Separately, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani during question hour barred Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad to reply answers to questions on behalf of his other cabinet colleagues. When asked by chair whether the minister was prepared to respond, he said: “They [ministers] send me the files and I used to read them out here”.

The Chair while referring to his earlier ruling remarked that the government must ensure the presence of its ministers in the house. He said that either the ministers should come to the House or the Cabinet issue a statement that the ministers were not answerable to the Senate.

On this, Aitzaz Ahsan mockingly remarked that the ministers could be pardoned for their absence in the previous session, as they were fulfilling their duties by giving public statements outside the Supreme Court during hearing of Panama leaks case.

In retribution, Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq said that he was so happy to find Aitzaz Ahsan in the house after such a long time, adding whose case he was fighting in apex court by remaining absent from Senate if this was the case for the ministers.

