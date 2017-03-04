OKARA- An outlaw was eliminated in a shootout with police on Ratta Khanna Road here in the suburbs of Depalpur.

According to police, a team of the City Police was on routine patrol near Soba Raam Bridge on Okara-Depalpur Road when they signalled three suspects, riding a motorbike, to stop. The bike-riders accelerated the speed and resorted to firing. The police started chasing the accused and also alerted the nearby police stations through wireless messages.

On Ratta Khanna Road, a shootout was occurred between the police and the accused. When the firing stopped, the police found one of the dacoit dead whle his accomplices had managed to escape the scene. The police also recovered a 9mm pistol and an unregistered motorcycle from the scene. The police shifted the dead body to DHQ hospital for autopsy. According to police, the deceased was identified as Ehsaan alias Shani of Chak 29/D and was wanted in two cases of murder.