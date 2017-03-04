KAMALIA- A large number of people staged a protest here in front of Kamalia Press Club against continuous suspension of the PTCL telephone and internet service.

They were of the view that residents of Kamalia and surroundings, who are totally dependent on the PTCL for telephone and internet service, have been deprived of the facility. They regretted that several localities including Kachi Basti, Mohallah Niazabad and Delhi Chowk have had their landlines dead for the last many days. They said that lineman is often unavailable at the PTCL Exchange whenever they are contacted to address the consumers' problems. They called upon the authorities to take immediate notice of the situation and take immediate steps for rehabilitation of the telephone lines.

When contacted, Lineman Farooq told this correspondent that the PTCL Exchange at Kamalia is faced with shortage of staff. He, however, assured repair to the damaged landlines in the localities.