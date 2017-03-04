LODHRAN/NOWSHERA VIRKAN-Residents of Lodhran and Nowshera Virkan regretted failure of the authorities concerned to rid the masses of heaps of garbage and poor sanitary system which have made life of the common man miserable.

Report of the surveys conducted by Daily The Nation in both the cities revealed that accumulation of sewage and heaps of garbage can be witnessed in almost every street of these cities. The waste dumps and accumulation of dirty water have turned the cities into a landfill.

According to dwellers of Lodhran city, life of every dweller of Lodhran has become miserable as a result of poor sanitation and dilapidated roads in all 30 wards of the city. They said that the Punjab government has allocated millions of rupees only for cleanliness in the city but the funds could never be used for the true purpose. They said that the money, which allocated for the public welfare, either was embezzled or spent on photo sessions of the MNAs, MPAs and officials of the departments concerned.

They said that the sewerage system in Lodhran is also in worst condition as it lacks the capacity to drain the rainwater. Whenever, rain showers the district, it results into huge accumulation of water in markets and streets. The water then seeps into shops and houses, putting the residents in another trouble. As no step for its drainage is taken, it remains accumulated for months.

The residents said that public representatives never bother to visit the undeveloped and deprived areas to mitigate the public problems rather they punish the public for electing them.

Likewise in Nowshera Virkan, people regretted failure of the Municipal Committee to provide civic amenities to the masses. They also complained about poor sanitation in the city. They informed that low-lying areas of the city including main bazaars and streets on main Karyal Road, Haidri Chowk, Mailad-e-Mustafa Chowk and Qabaristan Chowk have become impassable due to ponds of muddy water and heaps of garbage. Besides, shopkeepers on main Karyal Road and Main Bazaar have constructed culverts over open drains to be used as entry passage to their shops which disturb smooth flow of the drainage, they added.

Residents of both the cities demanded the Punjab government to take notice of the situation and get them rid of the misery.