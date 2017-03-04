The political leaders of different parties have arrived to attend All Parties Conference (APC) called by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Islamabad.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) Chairman Chaudhary Shujaat, JUI-F Chairman Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and APML chief Sheikh Rasheed have reached the conference. Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Zahid Khan will represent ANP.

Naveed Qamar, Farhatullah Babar, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Khursheed Shah will represent PPP in APC.

The conference is being chaired by PPP co-chairmen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

As per the sources, Implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) and its results will be discussed. The issue of giving extension to military courts will also be discussed.

Along with that racial profiling of Pashtuns is also in agenda of this conference.

Last week, all parties-minus PPP had agreed to give extension to military courts for two years. PPP called this APC to share its apprehensions.

Interestingly, two major political parties-Paksitan Mulism League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are not attending this APC raising doubts on its authenticity.