BAHAWALPUR- The Pakistan People's Party urged the South Punjab people to get rid of the PML-N government if they want to have the Bahawalpur province restored.

PPP Southern Punjab President Ahmad Mehmood said that his was the party of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for democracy. He added that in the last elections, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had mocked the local people's demand for the restoration of Bahawalpur province. He demanded that Bahawalpur's provincial status be restored, saying that Muslim League N is a party of liars and it is not a party of sincere people. He blamed the PML-N leaders for attack on PPP leader Shaukat Basra in Bahawalnagar.

He added that on the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto hatred in Sindh was on its peak but Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of "Pakistan Khappay". He said that Bahawalpur province was a reality and if Bahawalpuris want the province restored, they have to get rid of the PML-N.

Earlier, more than 156 members of Abbasi family announced to join Pakistan People's Party. Abbasi family Asim Abbasi and Syed Irfan Gardezi said that sole purpose of joining the Pakistan People's Party is the restoration of Bahawalpur province.