LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in a meeting here on Saturday, expressed their satisfaction over security arrangements for final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Chief Minister thanked the Interior Minister for providing full support for security arrangements for the final match on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the federal government.

He said, “We are thankful to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the federal government for providing helicopters on the request of the Punjab government for air surveillance.”

He said that without compromising on security, every step would be taken which may not disturb the routine life of the citizens.

They said around 10,000 security officials are deputed for PSL final and this number is not quite big for arranging this mega event in a big city like Lahore.