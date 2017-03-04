Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed has completed preparations to witness Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore and has decided to sit in public enclosure.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said that whoever wins the final, the ultimate victory will be of Pakistan. He said that his favorite team is Peshawar Zalmi.

AML chief further revealed that he has booked both plane and train tickets whereas his car is also ready to make the trip to Lahore.

Talking on political matters, Rasheed said: “Rana Sanaullah and Abid Sher Ali are not leading the government towards betterment whereas Nawaz Sharif has also declared me as a plan master but they should know decisions on earth ratified in heaven”.

However, verdict in Panama Leaks case is yet to be announced, he added.