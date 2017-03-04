KHYBER AGENCY:- Security forces actively conducted joint raids on Friday as part of the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in various regions of Khyber Agency including Jamrud Shakas.The soldiers gunned down six terrorists after an exchange of firing while recovering heavy weaponry and explosives from the hideouts of terror groups.–NNI

It was confirmed that all weapons were advanced in nature.

Meanwhile, it was reported that two suspected facilitators were taken into custody from Laki Marwat. Their names are Raheem Jan and Muhammad Ismail.

They allegedly collected funds for the banned outfit.