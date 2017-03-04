SADIQABAD-The Tehsil Bar Association observed strike against the government for not allotting place for lawyers' chamber at judicial complex here.

Talking to media, TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti, vice president Talib Bhatti, general secretary Jam Fakhruddin and spokesman Abdul Rauf Solangi said that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about three years ago at a cost of millions of rupees.

They regretted despite the lapse of three years, no place could be allotted for the lawyers' chamber. They demanded the government to allot a suitable place for lawyers' chamber at the judicial complex.