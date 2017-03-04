Terror to be crushed with ‘fullest might of state’

ISLAMABAD - The political and military leadership of the country Friday reiterated their resolve to continue the offensive against terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations with the fullest might of the state.

In the high-level huddle, with top civil and military leadership in attendance, detailed was given to the Prime Minister about the gains of ‘operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’ and the hunt down of some of the hardened militants over the past few weeks.

The overall security situation in the country came under threadbare discussion while the security plan for the PSL final in Lahore, the Pak-Afghan relations in the backdrop of the recent heightened border tension also figured in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the gains of ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’, unanimously resolving that action would continue till it achieves the set targets. “The operation reflects the unilateral national resolve and commitment of complete obliteration of terrorism from the entire country," underlined the participants of the meeting.

The prime minister said: “Across-the-board consensus amongst all the stakeholders and the overwhelming sentiments of our people to get rid of terrorism and extremism guarantee a comprehensive win in this war.”

“Pakistan has given immense sacrifices in its own war against terrorism and we are fully determined to remain steadfast in our commitment and duty to undertake all steps for eliminating terrorists without any discrimination of geographic region, colour or sect,” the premier added.

To get rid of the irritants is our collective objective to ensure a secured, peaceful and stable Pakistan, he underlined.

The participants of the meeting reiterated that national unity and support are indispensable for successful implementation of the anti-terror strategy.

The meeting was attended by Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Interior, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance, Sartaj Aziz, Advisor to PM on Foreign Affairs, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and DG ISI Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar. The meeting was also attended by other senior civil and military officials.

