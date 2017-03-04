PHOOLNAGAR- The Phoolnagar Tehsil Municipal Committee approved its first budget amounting to Rs64 million for first six months of the current financial year.

According to official sources, the budget meeting was held here at the TMC office under the chair of TMC chairman Rana Amir Nisar. During the meeting, a budget of Rs64 million was approved for the ongoing six months. A large amount of the budget has been allocated for development projects including tuff-tiling of streets and rehabilitation of parks and streetlights.

On the occasion, Rana Amir Nisar expressed gratitude to all member of the TMC for their support. He also urged the TMC members of the opposition benches to work together for uplift of the area.

TMC Vice Chairman Rana Majid Murshid and other TMC members including Asghar Joyia, Anwar Ch, Umair Baig, Rana Atique and Ishfaq Shah also attended the meeting.