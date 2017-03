The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two extortionists during a crackdown here today.

The CTD teams on complaints conducted operation in Bazid Khel area of Badaber in the provincial capital Peshawar. During operation two extortionists Khalid and Doulat were arrested.

The nabbed extortionists pretending to be members of a banned outfit had demanded extortion from a man named Ashraf.

The nabbed extortionists were being interrogated after registering a case against them.