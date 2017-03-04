TOBA TEK SINGH-The Irrigation Employees Union (CBA) withdrew its strike call given for March 6.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, the union said that objective of the strike was to get their voice heard for their demands. However, now the authorities have assured to accept their demands, therefore, the union has withdrawn the strike call. The statement informed that a union delegation consisted of its chairman Shafiq Khan, Zafar Iqbal and Allah Bakhsh Sial had held talks with Xen Tahir Javed Sheik who assured that their demands will be accepted.