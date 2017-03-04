FAISALABAD-A one-year-old infant is fighting for life after a medical report from a private hospital misdiagnosed his illness.

An MRI scan for the infant Qasim from a private hospital in Gulistan Colony identified a brain tumour, after which his father Muhammad Imran began his treatment.

However, Qasim's health deteriorated. He was admitted to Shaukat Khannum Hospital where medical reports suggested that the previous diagnosis was misleading, as a result hindering his brain growth.

Qasim's father claims that he went to the private hospital where its administration refused it had committed medical negligence. He pressed charges against the hospital through an application to the Healthcare Commission, but to no avail.

"I spent several thousand rupees on his treatment. I want action against the doctors who committed this negligence," Imran, the father said.

He added that his child has become mentally handicapped for life.