SIALKOT - The standing wheat crop on 50 acres of land was gutted due to fire which erupted in village Ban Bajwa, Pasrur tehsil.

The wheat fields caught fire due to a flame of cigarette there. The fire spread rapidly in the fields with the blowing wind, which gutted standing wheat crops on 50 acres of land. Four fire fighting vehicles of Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after four-hour skirmish. The affected farmer Haji Muhammad Sharif said that the loss of the gutted wheat was millions of rupees.

CASE ADJOURNED: In Pasrur, the local court adjourned the hearing of the famous case of Facebook friendship-cum-murder case till May 08,2017, due to the strike by the local lawyers. Main accused of this case Naila Maseeh appeared before the court of Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Pasrur Shaukat Kamal Dar in this case.