BAHAWALPUR - The police arrested 94 peddlers with huge quantity of drugs during operations conducted in the month of April.
According to DPO Ashfaq Khan, police launched a vigorous crackdown on drug-dealers. During the operation, police arrested 94 drug-dealers and recovered 14.5 kilogram of Charas, 4,310 litres of liquor and 890 litres of Lehan from their possession.
On the occasion, the DPO pledged to adopt zero-tolerance policy against drug-dealers especially those involved in brewing liquor or facilitating drug-peddlers. Police officers will also be dealt with sternly if they are found reluctant to arrest the drug-peddlers or guilty of patronising them, he warned. He also ordered all the SHOs to tighten noose around drug-peddlers and do not show any leniency in this regard. He advised them to seek public assistance in this regard.

