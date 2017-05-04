LAHORE: An Ahmadi man was shot dead today in Saddar area of Rahim Yar Khan.

Basharat Ahmad, 62-year-old, was returning home in Green Town from a petrol pump situated at Zahir Pir Road when he was shot by unidentified attackers. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not survive the wounds. He had received two bullet wounds.

It is still not clear what the reason was behind the murder, but Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya spokesperson Saleemuddin says, “Ahmad was targeted because of his religious beliefs. He had no enmity.” He further added that the security agencies should take action against hate mongers who propagate Ahmadi killings.

On the complaint of Ataul Quddoose, son-in-law of Ahmad, an FIR has been registered under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Ahmad is the fourth Ahmadi to have been killed in the province in the past five weeks.