AIDS is spreading in Balochistan at an alarming rates as the number of those tested positive has crossed 750.

According to Dr Noor Mohammad of Provincial Aids programme, the patients include 3 women as well. He said in one yearfrom March 2016 to March 2017, over 355 cases of Aids have been reported in the Province.

He said in 2015 AIDS patients were 396 meaning that the disease is spreading at rapidly. He also disclosed that 26 AIDS patients are in Gdani jail alone.

According to a report, a private laboratory in Quetta tested 10 patients AIDS positive.

Experts say at this point of time, there is no cure for AIDS, but medications are effective in fighting HIV and its complications. Treatments are designed to reduce HIV in one’s body, keep his immune system as healthy as possible and decrease the complications the patient may develop.