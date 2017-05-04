Police foiled a terror plot in Jhelum by arresting three terrorists in an operation earlier last night.

According to details, the law enforcement agencies carried out a targeted operation in the jurisdiction of Chotala Police Station and nabbed three saboteurs named Shafqat Ali, Saqlain and Azhar Mahmood.

Weapons including two kalashnikovs, one shotgun and bullets were recovered in the crackdown. It is being stated that the recovered weapons were going to be used for terrorist activities in the country.