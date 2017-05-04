A charged mob gathered outside a police station located in Hub on Thursday demanded that a Hindu man accused of blasphemy be handed over to them so that they could administer justice to him.

According to details, the mob assembled outside a police station during the day and demanded that a suspect accused of blasphemy be handed over to them.

Police and FC personnel held negotiations with the mob that refused to back down from their demand.

A case of blasphemy and incitement was registered against the accused, who is a local business owner, on the complaint of various citizens. He was accused of sharing blasphemous content on social media.

The situation turned violent when police refused to entertain the protesters' demands.

Protesters pelted stones at police and FC personnel due to which law enforcement personnel fired aerial shots. A DSP was also injured as a result of the altercation between the mob and law enforcement personnel.

A heavy contingent of police and FC personnel arrived on the scene to control the deteriorating situation. One boy was seriously injured due to the clashes between law enforcement personnel and protesters.