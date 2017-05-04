The case of former Pakistani Army officer Colonel Habib is still unresolved but all evidences prove that he was taken to India from Nepal by Indian secret agencies, reported Waqt News.

According to sources, Colonel Habib’s mobile was last used in Lambini, Nepal from where he was picked up by unknown individuals.

He was taken in a Toyota car towards Nepal-India border where check and balance system is almost non-existent, said sources.

The Kali Daa border crossing is seven kilometers away from Kali Mandir point.

The sources further said that his plane had landed at 1:30 pm on April 6th, where pick-up car was present since 11:30 am.

The reports confirm that Habib Zahir is not in Nepal.