SADIQABAD - Parents of girl students demanded action against principal of Government Girls College Bangla Minthar for allegedly remaining absent from duty and denying meetings with parents on girls’ performance.

Talking to media, residents of Bangla Minthar alleged that the college principal Azra Kabir remains absent from duty and is rarely witnessed in the college. They said that whenever parents request her to have meeting with them on study-related issues, she denies such meeting and also treats them rudely. They regretted that the principal has also stopped some girls from attending classes merely over their parents insistence on meeting to know about performance of their girls. “Teachers are architects of children’s future and if they will be indifferent to their duty then who will be responsible for shaping future of this nation,” they pointed out.

Residents including Abdul Khaliq, Abdus Salam, Shoukat Ali, Ghulam Mustafa, and Abdus Subur demanded action against the principal.

Land donated for hospital

A piece of land worth Rs120 million was donated to Mother Love Foundation (MLF) for establishment of a 100-bed hospital in tehsil Sadiqabad.

Talking to media, Al-Mustafa Welfare Society president Ejaz Hussain Ch said that the society donated the land so that a hospital for free treatment of hepatitis and other fatal diseases could be established. He said that the hospital will be established at a cost of Rs500 million. On the occasion, a team of architects measured the land to draw hospital design.