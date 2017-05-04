Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly (NA) Khurshid Shah said on Thursday that Dawn Leaks and Panama Leaks could save Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif but not power outages.

Shah addressed a rally of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Nasir Bagh during which he said that the rulers pushed the country back into dark days out of inefficient energy policies.

He held Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif responsible for power outages in the country.

PML-N leadership snatched away economical education and food from the people in addition to wealth through corruption, he alleged. Shah said that the premier is leading Pakistan for the past four years but the people are still enduring long hours of outages.

The opposition leader claimed that PPP’s protest rally would shake the government. He asserted that it was due to PPP’s rally that Lahore was not subjected to power outages.