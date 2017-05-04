KAMALIA - The police claimed to have arrested a fireworks dealer and recovered a large number of fireworks from his possession here the other day.

According to the Kamalia City Police, a vigorous crackdown was launched on fireworks dealers in different localities including General Bus Stand, Saddr Bazaar and Haji Chowk. During the operation, the police arrested Tariq with fireworks. Police recovered fireworks and a bike from his possession and registered a case against him. Kamalia DSP Mehr Muhammad Saeed appealed to the public to avoid aerial firing and display of fireworks on the eve of Shab-e-Baraat. He said that it is dangerous to the lives of innocent people and can result in loss of valuable goods and ripe crops.

WHEAT CROP BURNT: Fire burnt standing wheat crop spread over 1.5 acre of land to ashes in 725/GB here. On information, a team of fire brigade rushed the spot and overcome the fire. The reason of fire is yet to be identified.