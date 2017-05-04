A teenage girl died when a domestic gas cylinder exploded due to gas leakage here on today.

Police said that the teenager was preparing breakfast for her family in village 15-Southern of Sargodha when the gas leakage led to a blast.

The girl died in the blast and the body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs for burial.

Another fire incident took place in a junkyard warehouse near Lari Adda in Sargodha which spread to shops nearby.

The fire fighters faced immense difficulties to extinguish the fire because of plastic goods stored the junkyard warehouse.