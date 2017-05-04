ISLAMABAD - Another four hardcore terrorists belonging to TTP were executed on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, these terrorists tried and convicted by the Military Courts were involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism, including killing of innocent civilians, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies.

According to details, convict Barkat Ali s/o Abdul Ghafar was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in killing of a civilian and was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Second convict Muhammad Adil s/o Muhammad Akbar Jan was also an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in kidnapping and slaughtering soldiers of Frontier Constabulary and destructing of police station. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Third convict Ishaq S/O Abdul Hai was also an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agency which resulted in death of a Junior Commissioned Officer and injuries to a police constable. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Fourth convict Latif Ur Rehman S/O Saif Ur Rehman was also an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in kidnapping/ killing personnel of law enforcement agencies and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in the death of soldiers. The convict was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

PHC SUSPENDS DEATH

SENTENCE OF TERRORIST

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: Peshawar High Court on Wednesday suspended execution orders of a prisoner sentenced to death by a military court on charges of terrorism.

A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Roohul Amin Khan suspended the death sentence awarded to the alleged terrorist, Said Akbar, till May 11. The convict was to be hanged on May 4 (today).

Father of Said Akbar had challenged the military court’s order in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) through his lawyer Muhammad Arif Jan.

The court ordered interior and defence ministries to submit a complete report in this regard by May 11.

Said Akbar was arrested for alleged involvement in terrorism activities in Swat in 2009.