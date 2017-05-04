German special representative for Pakistan-Afghanistan Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa acknowledged Pakistan Army's contributions towards regional peace and stability.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser called on General Qamar Bajwa at GHQ Thursday and exchange views on matters of mutual interest.

The two dignitaries also discussed regional security issues with particular emphasis on Pak-Afghan Border management.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's contributions towards regional peace and stability.