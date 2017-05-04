The nuclear arms race between Pakistan and India has contributed to the threat of nuclear conflict, says a leader of Nuclear Crisis Group, reported Sputnik news.

Richard Burt, the lead US negotiator on the 1991 Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with Russia, said poor relations between the United States and Russia, nuclear programs in North Korea and China, and the India-Pakistan arms race contributed to the threat of nuclear conflict.

The Nuclear Crisis Group plans to launch a council this week to advise government leaders, including US President Donald Trump, on how to avoid a nuclear confrontation.

Among the members of the new group are military and nuclear experts from the United States, Russia, China, India and Pakistan as well as diplomats from a number of nations, including former US Ambassador to the United Nations Thomas Pickering.

The Nuclear Crisis Group is expected to be announced in Vienna on Friday.