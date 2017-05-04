PESHAWAR - Key al Qaeda commander Abdur Rahim was killed on April 26 drone attack in Shankai Naray area of Tehsil Datta Khel in North Waziristan near Pak-Afghan border. Officials in the area have confirmed the killing of Abdur Rahim in the attack. At least seven terrorists were killed in a drone attack on the compound of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan North Waziristan Ameer Akhtar Muhammad on April 26. Government sources have confirmed that 35-year-old Abdur Rehim was among the dead militants.