ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a corruption reference against, Ex- MD and CEO Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation Rasul Bux Phulpoto and others in case of illegal recruitments in the foundation.

As per details, the PHA Foundation advertised 238 posts of BPS-1 to 18 on regular basis during 2011 and finally 194 officers were recruited in 2012 in violation of PHA Service Rules, 2011.

The NAB Rawalpindi filed a reference in Accountability Court in Islamabad against the former MD/CEO and other accused including Abid saeed, ex-deputy director PHA Foundation.

Sources revealed that a former managing director of the PHA Foundation and his other subordinates used the foundation as their own private company recruiting several hundred employees without any requirement, spending lavishly on renovation through hand-picked contractor and allotting the government flats to his blue-eyed.

Sources said that the foundation had also hired 158 employees in maintenance wing on a collective monthly salary of Rs2.2 million per month.

They said that the NAB could not find any record of any advertisement, written test and interviews for those employees.

The former MD and other PHA officials are also accused of corruption to the tune of Rs16.38 million in the renovation of Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat.

These officials are also accused of misuse of authority by allotment of 24 cancelled apartments in I-11, G-10/2 and G-11/3 Islamabad.

The allotment was subsequently cancelled upon the intervention of the NAB.

Nokhaiz Sahi