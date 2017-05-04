New Delhi - India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and demanded action over mutilation of two Indian soldiers on Monday, reported Indian media.

Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar summoned Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit to convey India's outrage and demanded action from Islamaba.

Addressing a press conference, external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the foreign secretary conveyed India's outrage at the killing. Giving details about the meet, the MEA spokesperson said our foreign secretary categorically told Basit that the attack was preceded by covering fire from Pakistani posts in Battal sector.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani diplomat rejected Indian allegations and stated that Pakistan Army did not violate ceasefire treaty at the LoC and bodies were not mutilated. Abdul Basit demanded of Indian government to provide proof of mutilation and abstain from resorting to baseless accusations. “Pakistan Army is an extremely professional department and that Pakistan desires to maintain peace at the borders,” he said.

“It is hoped,” Basit stated, “that India would not escalate tensions over mere allegations.”

Abdul Basit said that no such incident had occurred near the LoC. He expressed hope that India won’t deteriorate situation on basis of mere allegations.

Meanwhile, continuing anti-Pakistan propaganda despite Pak Army’s clarification, Indian Vice Chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand on Wednesday threatened that ‘Pakistan will have to face the consequences and the army will respond at a time and place of its choosing,’ Hindustan Times reported.