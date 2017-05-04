A complaint against excise officials has surfaced in which they are accused of allegedly physically torturing the North Korean ambassador to Pakistan and his wife on April 9 at their residence in Karachi.

In a letter addressed to the Government of Pakistan and the Deputy General (DG) Excise department, the North Korean embassy in Islamabad requested necessary action against the incident that reportedly took place on April 9.

"10 or more armed and unarmed excise officers illegally entered into the embassy residence and brutally shackled the diplomat in [an] organised way," the complaint read.

The diplomat was injured on his elbows and legs, and bruised on his wrists and ankles and his wife was injured on her face, head and wrists and much of her hair were pulled out by male and female excise officials, stated the letter.

"The female official threatened the diplomat's wife, aiming the gun at her face," the letter added.

DG Excise Shoaib Siddiqui ordered an in-depth inquiry into the alleged torture on the diplomat and his wife earlier last month.

"We received the complaint and an investigation into the incident is underway," Siddique told media. "The accused officials have not been traced yet."

According to the North Korean embassy, the CCTV footage record from the day of the incident was preserved, however the reason for the torture could not be determined.

The embassy stated that diplomatic ties between the two countries could be affected due to the incident.