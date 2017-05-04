Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has said that Pakistan has reacted strongly to the Indian Defence Minister’s provocative statement about the LoC situation.

He said India has lost the every right of taking any of its allegations before the United Nations because it has never abided by the World Body neither has it cooperated with the UN Military Observers Group established for this purpose.

Nafees Zakaria said India has always used “Pakistan card” for its internal political maneuvering and diverting world attention from its atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir.

The Spokesman said the world and Indians themselves have admitted that New Delhi government is committing state sponsored terrorism in Indian-held Kashmir.