ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (Pemra) yesterday revoked the licences of ‘Bol News’ and ‘Bol Entertainment’ (Pak News) after having failed to get security clearance of the companies’ directors from the Interior Ministry.

In a press release issued by the authority, it has revoked the satellite TV licences of M/s Labaik (PVT) Ltd, namely Bol News and Bol Entertainment (PAK News) after Interior Ministry regretted security clearance of the company directors Shoiab Shiekh, Ayesha Shoaib Shiekh, Waqas Attique and Sarwat Bashir.

The meeting, chaired by Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam, took this decision in the light of the recommendations by the Council of Complaints (CoC) Sindh. The Council had rendered its opinion after hearing the channel.

Bol News and Bol Entertainment (Pak news) have been ordered to surrender the original licences and clear all the outstanding dues.

Instructions have been given to the Pak Sat to immediately stop the transmission these channels.

Through a separate order, all distribution networks and cable operators have also been directed to take these two channels off air with immediate effect.

Any violation of PEMRA’s order would have legal consequences for the violators and the authority would act against the violators according to law.

The meeting was attended by the authority’s members from Sindh, Paktunkhawa, Punjab, Secretary Information Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication.