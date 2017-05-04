ISLAMABAD - Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Lt Gen AWJC De Silva called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at the PM’s House on Wednesday where defence cooperation between the two countries came under discussion.

Expressing satisfaction over the level of existing cooperation between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the prime minister emphasised further strengthening defense-related cooperation between the two countries.

Sharif stated that Pakistan and Sri Lanka needed to enhance cooperation in various fields and work jointly for achieving regional peace and stability.

Lt Gen De Silva thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome extended to him during his visit to Pakistan.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defense and Lt Gen (retired) Nasser Khan Janjua, national security adviser were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General AWJC De Silva appreciated Pakistan Army’s achievements and contributions towards national and regional security.

The visiting General expressed these views during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ Rawalpindi.

The chief of Sri Lankan Army thanked Pakistan Army for incessant support to Sri Lanka’s fight against terrorism and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s ability to completely overcome the menace in the near future.

Upon arrival at the GHQ, the visiting general laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, and was later given briefing about Pakistan Army’s continuing campaign against terrorist and banned organisations.

Speaking to the visiting dignitary, General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart for his visit and acknowledgment.

Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing regional security and continuing existing military-to-military cooperation.