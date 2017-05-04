To replicate Shahbaz Sharif’s protest style against loadsheding, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is arranging a protest camp in Lahore today.

According to media reports, PPP is holding this camp at Nasir Bagh, Lahore.

“We were not given permission for establishing a camp at Minar-e-Pakistan ground,” said PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The arrangements have been completed as workers and local leadership started to reach Nasir Bagh.

The party sources stated that PPP leadership will hold hand fans as protest just like Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Punjab CM established his protest camp at Minar-e-Pakistan during PPP government.