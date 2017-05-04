BADIN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday he would not allow Nawaz Sharif win majority in Senate.

Addressing a rally in Badin, the 61-year-old politician claimed to form PPP-led government in Punjab after next elections.

“You have to resign,” he stressed.

Zardari claimed that he had received good response in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“Now, I will go to Balochistan as the broken heart people are calling me. If we don't pay more attention to Balochistan, it will harm the country,” he said.

Zardari said he received love wherever he went in Pakistan, adding that people were deprived of basic facilities like food, clothes and accommodation.

He lamented that Nawaz Sharif government had never focused on development of poverty-stricken rural areas of the country.

He said, “Nawaz Sharif wants us not to make our own electricity.”

“He (PM Nawaz) has to leave, whether he leaves after two months or three,” he added. Referring to the landmark Panama verdict, Zardari said that judges have ruled that Mian Sahab (prime minister) will have to go.

PPP leader warned Sharif that he would not let him win majority in Senate.

Referring to the land, he pointed out the residents of Badin and told that this land belonged to them. He said he had asked Sindh CM to distribute land amongst the local inhabitants. “We will increase the quantity of Benazir Cards by twice and make water reach land,” he promised.

The PPP co-chairman alleged that the incumbent PML-N leadership was responsible for the ongoing political mess in the country.

He hit out at the prime minister saying that Nawaz Sharif does not understand the notion behind why the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was introduced.

“The project was for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, to address the insecurities experienced by the people,” said Zardari.

Taking a jibe at Imran khan, the PPP-Parliamentarians president said, "The man carrying the bat is not aware of the real issues in the country."

Welcoming Mohammad Ismail Rahu, who recently left PML-N to join PPP, Zardari said that his joining was a sign that his party would not only sweep elections in Sindh but would also win on a larger scale and dominate all other provinces as well.