SAMBRIAL - The public is deprived of basic necessities of life while the rulers are busy building metro train like expensive projects which they could advertise as ‘symbol of development’ in their election campaign, PTI leaders said.

This was crux of speeches made by the PTI leaders at a workers’ convention held here the other day.

MPA Shoaib Siddique said that Sialkot-based PML-N senior leader Ch Akhlaq has joined the PTI at Bani Gala which, he said, is a big hit to Khawaja Asif. He claimed that the PTI will win the next general election from Sambrial. “China and Malaysia got independence after Pakistan but they have left our country behind in development and we are backward because of corrupt governments,” he pointed out. The public is deprived of clean drinking water, healthcare and electricity due to corruption of the ruling party, he alleged. He bewailed that five Shoukat Khanum like hospitals can be built at a cost of which orange line train is being built.

PTI district president Usman Dar said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari are befooling the nation in the name of development and democracy, adding that it is Imran Khan who has showed their real faces to the public. “We have to uproot corruption if we want all basic necessities of life available in the country,” he stressed.

PTI district general secretary Azeem Noori Ghumman said that Pakistan is an agricultural country but farmers are in worse condition. He regretted that the government is treating them step motherly in provision of gunny bags. He urged the workers to attend the PTI public meeting to be conducted on May 7 in Sialkot.

Other leaders including Ch Shah Nawaz, Hafiz Hamad Raza, Salman Cheema, Major(r) Saifullah, Idrees Cheema, Asad Randhawa and Jamshaid Cheema also addressed the workers.

On the other side, villagers halted installation of new gas pipelines by the SNGPL as protest, complaining their village lacks gas facility but its land is being used to provide gas to other areas here.

According to official sources, SNGPL is laying new gas pipelines to provide gas to different areas in Sambrial. Yesterday, SNGPL officials and workers came to work on the project near Warsalkay to Baddokay Road as per routine. Residents of village Puranyke gathered at the place and started protest which let the work stopped. They complained that their village lacks gas facility but land of their village is being used to supply gas to other areas.

Villagers Ghafoor Gill, Amjad Cheema, Rasheed Warraich, Ghulam Nabi, Safdar and Rana Mazhar demanded that the government to provide gas supply to their village.