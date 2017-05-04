SAHIWAL - Hundreds of people protested against the alleged murder of Union Council Chairman and PML-N leader Younas Sanpal and blocked road.

According to reports, hundreds of protestors chanted slogans against the murder of Younas and blocked road from Mall Mandi Chowk to Mission Chowk Sahiwal.

Police registered a murder case against the former candidate of PTI Mahar Nazar Fatyana, his son Ali Raza and his two nephews Usman and Haroon.

According to FIR, Younas was going to Noorshah in his car Tuesday night at 9:15 pm. When he reached Shadman Chowk Market, three armed person stopped and killed him. His companions Samandar Khan and Ameer were also with Younas but they had gone to the market at the time of incident. Police registered a case against the accused on the report of deceased brother Bashir Ahmed but no arrest has been made so far.