Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to go to Supreme Court for implementation of Asghar Khan Case, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

The decision was taken after a high level meeting of the party on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the party discussed different aspects of this case and evaluated the possibilities of going to the top court.

Furthermore, PTI also discussed different angles of Panama Leaks verdict and Dawn Leaks Report. The party also looked into the political situation after both these happenings.

PTI believes that PML-N is trying to derail both of these issues, stated the press release.

Under the Asghar Khan Case, it is alleged that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, along with many other politicians of different parties, is facing charges of receiving money from the ISI to defeat Pakistan Peoples Party in the general elections of 1990.